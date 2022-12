Tanner Horner: Conductor de FedEx secuestró y asesinó en Texas a una niña de 7 años

Wise County Authorities acted in a tip which led to this search of a Fed Ex Truck driven by 31yo Tanner Lynn Horner now charged in abduction & murder of 7yo Athena Strand who went missing 2 days ago. (Video: Bobby Dean) @wfaa @HowertonNews @adealbaWFAA @WFAAJayWallis pic.twitter.com/IZD17NYcLA

— Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) December 3, 2022