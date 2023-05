Hombre asesinó a tiros a un oficial de Kentucky: Steven Sheangshang

NEW TONIGHT: The Lexington Police Department has named a suspect in a crime spree targeting open garage doors.

Detectives say the man in the video and photos is 45-year old Steven Sheangshang and now, he's the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week.

Detectives released this video from a theft last week in the Summerfield neighborhood on Winchester Road. They say that's Sheangshang, stealing lawn equipment from a family's open garage. He's now wanted on a second degree burglary charge, which is a felony. Lexington Police identified him using the license plate on the car he was driving. Later, Flock cameras captured his car in Cincinnati and Covington where he allegedly pawned some of the stolen items. Do you know where police can find him? If so, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has up to $1,500 cash they'll trade for your anonymous information. Just call the tip line at 253-2020 or go online to p3tips.com.

Publicado por Kristen Pflum FOX 56 News en Jueves, 18 de mayo de 2023