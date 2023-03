Reportan desaparición de un joven de 14 años en Indiana: Scottie Dean Morris

The Eaton Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris!

He is 5' 4", 150 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing black shoes, red & black shorts, and a white shirt

If you have any information, contact the police. pic.twitter.com/f4V00TmZHV

— WNDU (@WNDU) March 18, 2023