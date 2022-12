Samantha Valentine Humphrey: Adolescente de Nueva York está desaparecida

#SamanthaHumphrey, 14, was last seen 11/25/22 at approximately 1130 PM in the area of Riverside Park in the Stockade neighborhood of #Schenectady #NewYork. Police say the search is “ongoing and extremely active”.

Schenectady Police Department

518-630-0911 pic.twitter.com/fbM46FgJAw

— A Voice For The Voiceless (@AwarenessTCS) November 30, 2022