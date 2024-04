Sade Robinson fue asesinada: Buscan sus restos

NEW: Maxwell Anderson saw a judge for the first time today related to this homicide investigation of the severed leg found in Cudahy.

Judge ruled Anderson will be held another 72 hours.

Anderson has not been formally charged. https://t.co/3dzqka3oMb pic.twitter.com/wEAFLlE4P0

— James Stratton (@StrattonWISN) April 9, 2024