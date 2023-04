Atentado en un restaurante en Rusia deja un muerto y varios heridos

Russian media published a video of a woman being taken out of the apartment of Darya Trepova, a suspect in the murder of propagandist Tatarsky. The face is hidden behind a mask, so it is impossible to recognize, but according to media reports, it could be Darya Trepova's mother… pic.twitter.com/xLL8KtsyDb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 2, 2023