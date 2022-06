Rusia bombardeó centro comercial en Ucrania con más de mil civiles en su interior

⚡️According to the preliminary information as the result of a missile strike in #Kremenchuk, about 20 wounded, 9 of them are in critical condition. The death of 2 people has been confirmed.

📰Kirill Timoshenko, deputy head of the office of the president of #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/ECLNWHg18l

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 27, 2022