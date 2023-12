Una mujer le tiró un plato de comida caliente a una trabajadora de Chipotle

A woman in Ohio who threw her Chipotle order at a 17-year-old cashier was sentenced to work at a fast-food restaurant for 2 months.

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was found guilty of 1 count of assault. pic.twitter.com/YXygHUltKz

— Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) December 7, 2023