Rosalynn Carter y Jimmy Carter estuvieron casados 77 años

On his 75th birthday President Carter was asked to name the most important thing he had ever done. Without hesitation, he replied, "Marrying Rosalynn." https://t.co/eoHlwvVuzb

Happy 74th Anniversary to Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter! They were married in Plains, GA, on July 7, 1946. pic.twitter.com/MfYkdNImXN

— Jimmy Carter Presidential Library (@CarterLibrary) July 7, 2020