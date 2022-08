Aumentan las cifras del robo de carros KIA y Hyundai gracias a un reto de TikTok

Play

Kia and Hyundai thefts on the rise amid TikTok challenge teaching how to steal vehicles, police say

Police say there is an alarming trend of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles following social media posts showing how to start these cars without a key. READ MORE: abc7chicago.com/kia-and-hyundai-thefts-hyaundai-cars-car/12120742/

2022-08-13T23:00:13Z