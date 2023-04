Policía asesinó a un hombre por equivocación: Robert Dotson

4.5.23

Chief Hebbe released a video statement on the officer-involved shooting that took place on April 5, 2023. This incident is currently under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. We will have further information in the coming days as the investigation proceeds. We will release the body camera videos after the officer's statements, expected within a week.

Publicado por Farmington Police Department – New Mexico en Jueves, 6 de abril de 2023