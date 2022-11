Reportan brote de listeria en varios estados de Estados Unidos

LISTERIA OUTBREAK: Share this outbreak info with your friends & family who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system. Listeria can result in hospitalization & sometimes death. It can also cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. https://t.co/rYJUew6QOv pic.twitter.com/GaOWPgfK7j

— CDC (@CDCgov) November 9, 2022