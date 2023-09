Repartidora de Amazon mordida por una serpiente venenosa

🔴Dangerous delivery Amazon driver in 'serious condition' after 'highly venomous' rattlesnake bite An Amazon driver is in serious condition at the hospital after getting bitten by a massive, “highly #venomous” rattlesnake while delivering a package in Florida.… pic.twitter.com/M5UavrQnSh

— Pierre F. Lherisson (@P_F_Lherisson_) September 20, 2023