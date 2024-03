Policía de Israel mata a niño palestino por ‘atacarlo’ con fuegos artificiales

12-year-old Rami Hamdan Al-Halhouli lost his life after he was shot in cold blood by an IOF sniper in Shufat camp, AlQuds.

He was arrested and hospitalized, and doctors were unable to resuscitate him.

Glory to the martyrs. https://t.co/iDQjW0jSNj pic.twitter.com/Ygt3bnXejN

— Suppressed Voice. (@SuppressedNws) March 12, 2024