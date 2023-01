Preston Walls: Sospechoso del tiroteo en Iowa que dejó dos estudiantes muertos

NEW: Des Moines Police say 18-year-old Gionni Dameron and 16-year-old Rashad Carr were killed in the shooting yesterday at "Starts Right Here" nonprofit in Des Moines.

18-year-old Preston Walls is charged with murder.

Here's what we know today: https://t.co/IQ6PKeYc7O pic.twitter.com/lqu1heVr3h

— James Stratton KCCI (@JStrattonKCCI) January 24, 2023