Premio mayor de Mega Millions sube a $910 millones ¿Cuándo juega?

$910 MILLION is rollin’ on in! There was no big jackpot winner in tonight’s (July 25) #MegaMillions draw, but California had 356,822 winning tickets sold across the state. Your next chance at this big Mega Millions jackpot is this Friday, July 28. Are you playing? #GoodLuck… pic.twitter.com/vKG8u4XkNO

— California Lottery (@calottery) July 26, 2023