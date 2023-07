Premio mayor de Mega Millions sube a $1.05 mil millones ¿Cuándo juega?

Our excitement is growing as big as this jackpot! Will you be the next #MegaMillions BILLIONAIRE? The Mega Millions jackpot is now $1.05 BILLION, WHOA, and it could be yours!!! There was no big winner in tonight’s (July 28) draw in any state, but California did have 445,554… pic.twitter.com/TL1o8pyR4p

— California Lottery (@calottery) July 29, 2023