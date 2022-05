¿Por qué la policía de Uvalde está bajo cuestionamiento tras el tiroteo en Texas?

A mom of two children at Uvalde was put in handcuffs after urging police and law enforcement to enter the school.

Once freed from her cuffs, she jumped the school fence, ran inside and sprinted out with her kids.

— Megan Menchaca (@meganmmenchaca) May 26, 2022