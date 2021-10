Encuentran esqueleto de niño muerto hace un año y 3 pequeños en casa en Texas

Play



BREAKING: 9-year-old dead for a year, HCSO says. Corpse was left in room next to other kids.

Investigation underway after remains and 3 kids found abandoned in apartment in SW Harris Co. Deputies found three children abandoned inside an apartment complex with remains believed to be another child.

2021-10-25T02:40:15Z