Más pagos de $15,600 para trabajadores indocumentados: ¿Qué se sabe?

Excluded Workers and Immigrant rights groups @FEWCoalition @MaketheRoadAct @workersjusticep @AfricansUS @LWC_workers and more took over the Manhattan bridge for International Women’s Day, and to demand 3 Billion be added to the excluded workers fund.#immigrant #workers #nyc pic.twitter.com/ldwyDxUfRz

— Adrian (@ALChildress_) March 8, 2022