Hombre de Texas mató a puñaladas a su nieto de 8 años: Phillip Hughes

NEW: family has identified the 8 yr old Richland Hills boy who was allegedly murdered by his grandfather as Brenym McDonald. He attended Birdville ISD. District has counselors on campus to help students & staff process tragedy. 62 yr old Phillip Hughes remains in jail @FOX4 pic.twitter.com/rt2R8DJrmZ

— Alex Boyér (@AlexBoyerFox4) January 3, 2023