Exfutbolista muere devorado por sus propios perros [IMÁGENES FUERTES]

“Zambian Football Legend, Philemon Mulala has been mauled to death by his 3 dogs including 2 staffy cross pitbulls and an unknown breed in South Africa.,he played for Mufulira Wanderers in the 80s”

Fuck dogs I don’t get why humans love those things 😒😒😖 pic.twitter.com/cACxI7D9UN

— Joe W Muchiri 🤓 (@JoeWMuchiri1) January 16, 2023