Ocho muertos tras persecución a presunto contrabandista de migrantes en Texas

NEW: 11/8, @TxDPS is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on US 57 near Batesville. The driver in a Honda passenger car from Houston suspected of human smuggling was evading from Zavala COSO when the driver passed an 18-wheeler in a no-passing zone. The driver drove head-on… pic.twitter.com/KdxZ7wmvkk

— Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 8, 2023