Policía mató a balazo a hombre negro en Michigan: Patrick Lyoya

“To see that my son has been killed like an animal by this police officer, to see this video they showed, I see that I have no life, I see my heart being broken.”

Patrick Lyoya’s family demands justice https://t.co/PflFnOE9Sl pic.twitter.com/GkSuLUe3e4

— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 14, 2022