Arrestan a un estudiante de la universidad de Cornell por amenazar a alumnos judíos

🚨Junior Patrick Dai charged for some of the death threats against Jews at Cornell University

Dai threatened to shoot all “pig jews” with an assault rifle, stab and slit the throat of men, rape and throw women off a cliff, and behead Jewish babies.https://t.co/rsCUUyREKl https://t.co/kW7KKFv8fe pic.twitter.com/nYNdPAvzaO

