Miles de pájaros mueren al estrellarse contra los rascacielos de Chicago

Tragedy unfolding in Chicago: an unprecedented number of window collisions. Photos show nearly 1000 birds salvaged from a SINGLE building along the lakefront this morning, including mostly Tennessee, Palm, Myrtle, and Magnolia Warblers.

At what point does this become a crime? pic.twitter.com/YkDrDWLOL8

— Brendon 😷 (@eyeonthefly) October 5, 2023