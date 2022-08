Revelan orden de allanamiento a la casa de Trump: Documentos de la redada del FBI

Here it is. The FBI's search warrant was issued on 8/5.

The Feds waited THREE DAYS to conduct its unprecedented raid.

The Biden DOJ waited 565 days to act over purported 'nuclear weapons secrets' believed to be in Trump's possession.

Goodbye, Russia Hoax. Hello, Nuclear Hoax. pic.twitter.com/l3frH3FDQh

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 12, 2022