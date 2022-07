La OMS declara la viruela del mono emergencia sanitaria internacional

"At the time, 3040 cases of #monkeypox had been reported to WHO, from 47 countries.

Since then, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16 thousand reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths."-@DrTedros https://t.co/llj8XNZCKd

