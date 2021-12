¿Cómo evoluciona la variante ómicron en Houston?

COVID stats last week in #Houston area, compared to last month:

– Pos. rate ⬆️ to 15.2% (was 2.7%)

– Daily new cases ⬆️ to 5,053 to (was 332)

– Daily hospitalizations ⬆️ to 201 (was 63)

New case growth so great @TXMedCenter had to revise the scale on its chart. pic.twitter.com/ULJcyMqavL

