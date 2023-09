Nuevo salario mínimo en Florida: ¿A cuánto aumentó?

According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Florida minimum wage will increase to $12 on September 30, 2023. Florida minimum wage 2023 for tipped employees is $7.98 per hour.

— CareerSource NEFL (@CareerSourceNEF) September 1, 2023