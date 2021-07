Joven murió tras accidente en parque acuático de Ohio: Mykiara Jones

Last night we lost one of our Middies. Mykiara Jones was a rising freshman who was taken too soon. Please keep her family, friends & teachers in your thoughts & prayers. We appreciate the comfort already extended to our school community💜

https://t.co/Z54KmrZ1zn

— Middletown Schools (@MiddletownOH) July 21, 2021