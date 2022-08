¿Cuántas personas murieron en el festival de Woodstock de 1999?

if you end up watching the Woodstock 99 documentary on Netflix, please keep in mind that it conveniently does not mention that there was at least one death, from dehydration: David DeRosia.

Photo of David DeRosia by David Vadnais pic.twitter.com/LXBl7LTB6N

— Nay – ناي (@katdotfasta) August 5, 2022