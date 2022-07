Cayos de la Florida: Detienen a migrantes cubanos en dos embarcaciones

#𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝗻 #𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮: 9 Cuban migrants were taken into #BorderPatrol custody after making landfall in the Marquesas Keys, 20 miles west of Key West. The group was stranded on an island & rescued by @USCGSoutheast partners. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/q9U0VpUIPM

— Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar (@USBPChiefMIP) July 10, 2022