Microsismo de magnitud 1.7 sacude la ciudad de Nueva York

Magnitude 1.7 earthquake strikes Queens before tremors and blasts felt on Roosevelt Island in New York

1.7 would be more in line with an explosion.

🧐Sounds like ‘tunnels’ to me…https://t.co/EA8oupRwiS pic.twitter.com/VB8tFz4aP0

— Forever Trumper (@FanaTeresafana) January 2, 2024