Jueces en EE.UU. ordenaban cárcel a niños a cambio de sobornos

2 Pennsylvania judges sent hundreds of children to for-profit jails in exchange for $2.8M in kickbacks.

Mark Ciavarella and Michael Conahan sent children as young as 8 to the PA Child Care jails, often in shackles, for minor crimes.

They've been ordered to pay $200M in damages. pic.twitter.com/C37dYzNK2P

— AJ+ (@ajplus) August 17, 2022