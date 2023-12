Michael Cassidy: Acusado de decapitar una estatua satánica en Iowa

Michael Cassidy just beheaded a monument to Satan inside the Iowa State Capitol building. The Satanic Temple of Iowa is pressing charges and Cassidy is facing fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Turning Point USA is proud to pledge $10,000 to his legal defense fund.

