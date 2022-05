Así sobrevivió al tiroteo en Texas la niña Miah Cerrillo: “Me puse sangre y me hice la muerta”

11-year-old Miah Cerrillo told me that to survive the shooting at Robb Elementary, she smeared her friend's blood all over her body and played dead.

She had to lay there, with her teachers and friends dead next to her, for almost an hour.

My full CNN exclusive reporting: pic.twitter.com/eXtUAQgvCz

— Nora Neus (@noraneus) May 27, 2022