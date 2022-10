Matan a balazos a un niño hispano de 3 años en Chicago: Mateo Zastro

3-year-old Mateo Zastro was shot in the head while riding in his mother’s car with three other siblings Friday night in Chicago’s West Lawn neighborhood. He died at the hospital. Police believe the shooting stems from a road rage incident. @nbcchicago https://t.co/oTTTGraTgi pic.twitter.com/q0CPGSzDbZ

— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 1, 2022