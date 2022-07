Hombre intentó atropellar a niños afroamericanos en Misisipí: Mark Hall [VIDEO]

Mark Hall, has been charged with 9 counts of simple assault-after he ran his truck through a group of kids in Ripley, MS.

He can be heard saying “finna get a few points”, laughing, before calling the kids a racial slur.

Another fine MAGA ⁦@AP⁩https://t.co/uy9T82bMtx pic.twitter.com/4wro3slNzK

