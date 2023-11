Manifestantes pro palestinos acechan a Biden en su residencia de Delaware [VER]

HAPPENING NOW: PROTEST IN DELAWARE

A large group of pro-Palestine protestors are in Delaware, outside of Joe Biden's home. They're carrying signs, that say things like 'CEASEFIRE' and 'ENOUGH IS ENOUGH'.

They are chanting phrases like:

"No Ceasefire, No Vote"

"In November,… pic.twitter.com/bn4PNaoeId

