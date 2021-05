Acusan a mujer de Charlotte de asesinar a su hija de 4 años: Malikah Bennett

#BREAKING Police arrested a woman for the death of her 4 year old daughter in NW #CLT. Malikah Diane Bennett is charged with Felony Child Abuse, Inflicting Physical Injury, Felony Concealing a Death, and 1st Degree Murder. https://t.co/GQCPQIDZ2R

— Erica Bryant (@EricaWSOC9) May 22, 2021