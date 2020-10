¿Licencias de conducir móviles? Serán una realidad en Florida

View this post on Instagram

We value our truckers and drivers, and we are working hard to keep Florida moving during disruptions from COVID-19. If you are a current commercial driver license (CDL) holder, hours-of-service regulations (and more) have been waived so emergency supplies, equipment, and resources can be moved quickly and efficiently across the state. Expiring licenses have also been granted an extension. For motorists, if you have a valid FL driver license or ID card that expires between now and April 15, you have an additional month from that expiration date to renew. Many other vehicle-related services can be performed online. Check FLHSMV.gov for specific details.