Ley anti-inmigrantes Florida: Anuncian boicot de camioneros latinos

Anti-immigrant policies reap what they sow. DeSantis’ Florida is about to find that out.

The US has such deep needs right now, particularly in labor. Yet policymakers (of ALL stripes) take our immigrant communities for granted.

No más. Time to stop biting the hands that feed. https://t.co/FVGRjDr6BR

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 13, 2023