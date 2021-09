Lauren Pefferle: Cinco cosas que necesitas saber

Deleted earlier Tweets on this subject to clarify a few details.

A group of students at Newberg High School allegedly created a Snapchat group called “slave trade” where they joke about auctioning off Black classmates as slaves.

(TW: Racism/homophobia. Names/faces are blocked.) pic.twitter.com/xiC2Vycn7E

— Ryan Clarke (@RyanTClarke) September 14, 2021