Illinois: Muere una mujer y cinco niños en un terrible accidente

Lauren Dobosz, a long time cheer coach with the Oriole Park Falcons, was killed along with her 4 children over the weekend in wrong way collision on I-90 near Hampshire. Her husband Tom is hospitalized at Loyola. A 13 y/o family friend in their van also died. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/tpu1DsyVye

— Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) August 1, 2022