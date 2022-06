Lápida genera controversia en un cementerio de Iowa

'Fuck off': Hidden message on Polk County headstone raises concerns'

Forever in our hearts

Until we meet again

Cherished memories

Known as:

Our son, brother

Father, papa, uncle

Friend & cousin.https://t.co/Z4FmPRyRC2 https://t.co/Obmyblcx7d pic.twitter.com/4KLY0Eo5LR

— 🇺🇦Paul Chambers🇺🇦 (@feedingtubepaul) June 15, 2022