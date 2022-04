Lance Galbraith: exjugador de los 67’s falleció en un accidente automovilístico

The Ottawa 67’s and OSEG are devastated to learn of the death of former player Lance Galbraith at the age of 42.

Galbraith starred for the Barber Poles for five seasons and helped lead the 67’s to both the Memorial Cup championship in ‘99 and the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2001. pic.twitter.com/mAMnSf88Uk

