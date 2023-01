Niño de 5 años desaparecido fue arrastrado por inundaciones en California

More than 80 people including dive crews, K9 teams and volunteers are searching for Kyle Doan near San Miguel right now.

Authorities say the 5-year-old was swept away by raging flood waters Monday morning.

River levels have dropped, but more rain is in the forecast. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kgcPhse8iR

— Bill Wadell (@BillWadell) January 11, 2023