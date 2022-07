Matan a balazos a una niña de 5 años en Texas: Khamaya Dior Donelson

This is 5-year-old Khamaya Dior Donelson. She was in the car with her mother and siblings on Sunday in Greenspoint when she was shot and killed. HPD says a man fired from a car towards the food store at the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek. The suspect shot Khamaya. pic.twitter.com/McXAX8jshC

— Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) July 6, 2022