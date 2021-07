Khaled Awad: hombre acusado de apuñalar a un rabino por motivos religiosos

For anyone who wonders if Jew-hatred in the US is a clear & present danger:

This is Rabbi Shlomo Noginski.

On July 1, he was stabbed 8x in broad daylight outside a Brighton, Mass. synagogue.

A suspect, Khaled Awad, has been arrested.

Prayers for the rabbi’s full recovery. pic.twitter.com/I5bgEEu25b

— David Harris (@DavidHarrisAJC) July 2, 2021